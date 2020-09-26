Police search for missing mother and son last seen near Jane and Steeles
Toronto police are looking for Bahra Bahram and her son Ramsis who were last seen in the Jane and Steeles area on Saturday at noon. (Police handout)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 5:41PM EDT
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman and her six-month-old son.
Police said 27-year-old Bahra Bahram and six-month-old Ramsis Bahram were last seen on Saturday at noon in the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.
Bahram is described as five-foot-one, with a medium to large build and long brown hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants. Her son was wearing a white jumper with flowers.
Police said they are concerned for their safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.