

Web Staff, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman and her six-month-old son.

Police said 27-year-old Bahra Bahram and six-month-old Ramsis Bahram were last seen on Saturday at noon in the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Bahram is described as five-foot-one, with a medium to large build and long brown hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants. Her son was wearing a white jumper with flowers.

Police said they are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.