

The Canadian Press





ELGIN COUNTY, ONT. - Provincial police are searching for a missing swimmer at a park in Elgin County, Ont., after they say a Good Samaritan was able to save three others from drowning.

Officers say dispatchers sent them to Port Burwell Provincial Park at about 2 p.m. on Saturday for reports of three near drownings and a missing swimmer.

Police say two people were in the water in distress, and two others entered the water to help before they also started struggling.

They say a bystander threw them a life-saving ring located on the beach, and three of the people made it to safety.

A search is underway for the fourth person both in the water and on the shorelines.

Police say they'll release more information as it becomes available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.