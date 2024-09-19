Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of the suspected shooters in Tuesday's fatal double shooting in North York.

In an update on Thursday, police released a photo of the man who was involved in the incident that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Ibrahim Handule and 27-year-old Deshawn Walters.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said there was an altercation between three men that escalated in the exchange of gunfire and Handule and Walters were hit.

"This investigation is ongoing, and we are working to determine the sequence of the events, including who fired which shots during the altercation," Campbell said.

"At this time, we cannot confirm whether this third individual was responsible for the death of Ibrahim or Deshawn, but we do know he was one of the shooters involved."

The man being sought is described as 18 years old to early 20s, short with a stocky build and dreadlocks with a beard.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and Campbell said both were used during the shooting.

However, the detective noted it was too early in the investigation to determine which of the three individuals discharged the firearms.

Campbell said the three "may have known each other" but did not specify further. He did note that the two victims were from the community.

"As police, we try to do everything we can to try and figure out exactly what happened. And that's where the public's input is so valuable. They're going to fill in those, those pieces of the puzzle that we don't have," the detective said.

Campbell added that police were not looking for other suspects.

"We understand how distressing this situation is for the community. We share your commitment to bringing the person responsible for the senseless violence to justice," the detective said.

31 Division Insp. Jack Gurr urged anyone who knows the man or has information about his whereabouts to call police at 416-808-7400, 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

"Community safety and well-being is a shared responsibility. It's not just the police department's position, it's all of ours, so please make the right call," Gurr said.

He added that police are doing extra patrols in the neighbourhood to supplement the command post set up following the shooting.

"The thought of having additional officers here will help solve the problem; it'll help contribute to a solution, but it's not the final solution, right? It's a shared responsibility," Gurr said.

He also spoke on the work 31 Division officers and other community partners do to engage young people in the area and help them "make better decisions."

Community calls for action

On Thursday morning, members of the North York community expressed safety and security concerns in the wake of recent shootings, including one last week near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street that left a teenager seriously injured.

"Many have heard about the incident that has taken place in Driftwood. It's not the first, but we can certainly work to make sure it could be the last," K. Ann Thomas with The Reset Community said during an emergency news conference.

"We're calling on government officials, stakeholders, community leaders, residents, anyone in any position to really come forward and collaborate with all communities to see that we're making a difference for the better."

Residents said there is a lack of adequate housing and better programs for youth in their area, which needs to be addressed in order to stop the violence.

Community member Dwight Robinson wants a meeting with politicians, police and other residents to solve the issue of gun violence. He said he doesn't want any other youth to lose their life.

"I'm begging," Robinson said. "(If) nobody don't say anything, the youth going to die."

He noted that the area should have more programs and jobs geared toward the youth.

"If you leave it, it's going to happen, and you're going to lose their lives," Robinson said.