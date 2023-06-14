Police search for person with gun at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Police are searching for a person believed to be carrying a gun in Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
Authorities say they received the call for a person with a gun just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect is believed to be a white woman with shoulder-length brown hair. She is allegedly wearing a beige sweater, denim jacket and black shoes, and carrying a black duffle bag.
Police are on site investigating. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.