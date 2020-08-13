Police say they have spent the last eight days on the lookout for a small puppy named King who was grabbed off a street in north Etobicoke as his owners watched.

Toronto police say that on Aug. 5 at about 1:45 p.m., a woman and children were walking on Gihon Spring Drive, near Martin Grove Road, south of Steeles Avenue in Etobicoke's Mt. Olive area.

They had two dogs with them.

The woman stopped walking to assist one of the children with something and the dogs walked ahead of them.

As the distance between the dogs and the family grew, a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside the dogs.

The woman told police a man got out of the vehicle, grabbed one of the two dogs, and sped off.

The dog is described as an 11-week old Doberman and American bulldog mix named King.

Images of King were released to the public on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.