

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A gunshot victim has been transferred to a Toronto trauma centre after he walked into a North York hospital early Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to a hospital near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after a male suffering from gunshot wound to the upper body walked into the facility.

The victim was later taken to a trauma centre for treatment in serious condition, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not yet determined where the shooting took place and no suspect information has been released.