Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an employee at a downtown retail store.

Police say a man entered a retail store in the area of Dundas Street West and Yonge Street on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

The man got into a verbal altercation with a store employee, police say.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the employee before fleeing the area.

Police have released a security image of the suspect, who is described as standing six feet tall with curly blond hair.

The suspect was wearing a face mask, a yellow sweater and black jogging pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808—5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)