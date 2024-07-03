Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted two people in an elevator in separate instances in North York.

The first incident happened on June 18 at a building near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

A male suspect allegedly took unwanted photos of a victim and followed them into the building and then into an elevator.

That’s where, police allege, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said the victim confronted the suspect, prompting him to exit the elevator and flee the building.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. The suspect allegedly followed another victim into an elevator.

When the victim exited the elevator, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted them. He subsequently fled in an unknown direction.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Clifford Belda. He is wanted for voyeurism and two counts of sexual assault.

Police have released a photo of Belda, who is described as having short black hair, a goatee, brown eyes, and a scorpion tattoo on his inner left forearm. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with yellow writing, gray pants, white shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.