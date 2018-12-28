

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Agincourt that left one person injured.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at a building near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police say numerous people were inside an apartment in the area when a suspect starting firing rounds into the door of the unit.

A 42-year-old man was struck by the gunfire and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say 35-year-old Marlon Green was later identified as a suspect in the shooting and is facing two charges, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

Green, who has not yet been located by police, is described as six-foot-five and 221 pounds.

Investigators say Green is considered armed and dangerous and are asking members of the public who spot the man not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the case can call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.