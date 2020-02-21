

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted multiple employees at a food bank in Parkdale earlier this month.

Police say a male suspect entered the Parkdale Food Bank, located near Queen Street West and Beaty Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The male, police allege, got into a verbal argument with staff at the food bank and then assaulted multiple employees.

The suspect has been described by investigators as about five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, and has short, black hair.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.