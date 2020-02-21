Police search for suspect after food bank employees assaulted in Parkdale
A police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 6:22AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted multiple employees at a food bank in Parkdale earlier this month.
Police say a male suspect entered the Parkdale Food Bank, located near Queen Street West and Beaty Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 8.
The male, police allege, got into a verbal argument with staff at the food bank and then assaulted multiple employees.
The suspect has been described by investigators as about five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, and has short, black hair.
Anyone with information about the incident can call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.