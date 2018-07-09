

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a male was shot and killed in Toronto's Black Creek neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court at around midnight for reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived, one male victim was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not been released and no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators have not yet provided any information on possible suspects but police initially said a silver vehicle was spotted driving away from the scene at the time of the shooting.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after another fatal shooting about one block away at Driftwood Avenue near Jane Street.