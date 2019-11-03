

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Hamilton police are looking for a 35-year-old man after two people were found dead inside their home in central Mountain on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex just after midnight to check on the well-being of the residents, Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

He said when officers arrived, they discovered a deceased man and woman, both had been shot.

The victims, who were in a romantic relationship, were believed to be targeted, Oleniuk said.

Investigators are searching for Hamilton-resident David Thomson who is described white male, stands six-feet-one, weighs 192 pounds, and with short black hair.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, Oleniuk said. He is also known to police.

Thompson fled in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with a license plate AX70104, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.