

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Hamilton police are looking for a 35-year-old man after two people were found dead inside their home in central Mountain on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Towercrest Drive just after midnight to check on the well-being of the residents, Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased man and woman, Oleniuk said. Both had been shot.

The victims, who were in a relationship, were believed to be targeted, Oleniuk said.

Investigators are searching for Hamilton resident David Thomson, who is described as white male, stands six-feet-one, weighs 192 pounds, and with short black hair.

Oleniuk said the suspect, who is known to police and has prior convictions for violent crimes, is considered armed and dangerous.

"If you see him, call 911 immediately," said Oleniuk.

Thomson fled in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with a license plate AX70104, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers.