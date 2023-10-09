Police are searching for a suspect in the aftermath of a stabbing at Queen and Church streets on Monday afternoon.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with stab wounds, who has since been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He was allegedly wearing a hat at the time of the assault and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police are on scene.