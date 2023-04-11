Police search for suspect following sexual assault on TTC bus
Toronto police have released a photo of the alleged suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2023 1:55PM EDT
Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
Police received a call on the afternoon of April 5 for a sexual assault near the intersection of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.
A 17-year-old girl allegedly boarded an eastbound TTC bus, which then stopped at the Lawrence East SRT station, where a man boarded. The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before exiting the bus at Markham Road.
The man is described as five-foot-eleven and at the time of the alleged assault was wearing a blue surgical mask, black jacket, grey sweater and Nike running shoes.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.