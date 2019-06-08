

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults on the TTC.

Police say the first incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on March 23.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old woman was seated on a subway train heading southbound from North York Centre Station when a man sat down beside her and sexually assaulted her.

The second alleged assault is believed to be have occurred on May 25 at around 9 a.m.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was on a train heading southbound from St. Clair Station when she was also sexually assaulted by a man who sat down beside her.

The suspect has been described by police as tall and between 40 and 50 years old. Police say he had a shaved head and was wearing a khaki spring coat and was carrying a black knap sack in both incidents.

Police have now released an image of a suspect wanted in the sexual assaults.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.