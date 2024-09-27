Peel police are searching for a suspect in connection with two "unprovoked" assaults in a park in Mississauga that left two men in their 70s injured.

The incidents occurred in the area of Applewood Hills Trail and Bloor Street.

The most recent incident occurred Friday afternoon when a 77-year-old man walking in the area was approached by an unknown suspect and struck from behind with a weapon.

The suspect fled, and police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The other incident happened on the afternoon of Sept. 19. Police said a 73-year-old man was walking when the suspect struck him from behind with a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators provided two different suspect descriptions in a news release Friday, but said they believe “the same person may have caused these two similar incidents.”

The suspect in the Sept. 19 assault is described as a white male with a fair complexion, 25 to 35 years old, six feet tall with a slim build and wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, dark grey pants and black running shoes.

In the second incident, the suspect is believed to be a white male, 30 to 35 years old, five-foot-eight, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and jean shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.