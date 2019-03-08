

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Parkdale on Valentine’s Day.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was walking north on Dunn Avenue at Queen Street West at around 5:45 p.m. when a man approached her and made an “explicit remark.”

Police say the man proceeded to sexually assault the woman before fleeing the area on foot toward Queen Street.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a Caucasian male who is between 25 to 35 years old. He is believed to be about five-foot-seven and has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hat with a black brim, a black jacket, and black pants.

Officers at 14 Division are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.