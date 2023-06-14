Police are searching for a man who allegedly intentionally vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this month.

Niagara police said the incident occurred sometime between the morning of May 30 and June 1, shortly after 5:45 p.m., at the intersection of Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane.

The unknown suspect riding an ATV damaged the Rainbow Crosswalk by doing “burnouts” on it, according to police. The service says it has obtained video footage of the incident.

The crosswalk was installed to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a slim build, who was shirtless at the time of the incident and wearing a black full-face helmet, red or pink shorts, black shin-high socks and white Crocs.

The ATV is dark coloured, possibly green, police add, with the right rear taillight potentially not working.

Officers say they are investigating this matter as potentially hate motivated.

Anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage, is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408, reference incident 23-60056, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.