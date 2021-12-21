Toronto police are searching for a suspect that they say threatened and assaulted an employee at a store in the city's Danforth Village area earlier this month.

According to investigators, a man entered a store in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 3 and was allegedly belligerent with staff.

Police say when he was refused service, the suspect threatened and assaulted a staff member.

He has been described by police as 20 to 30 years old, and is about five-foot-seven with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants, a black hat, white running shoes and a black backpack. He was also riding an electric two-wheel scooter, police say.

Investigators have now released images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.