

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a break-and-enter in the city’s Maryvale neighbourhood on Saturday.

Investigators say a homeowner arrived at his house in the area of York Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. after being out for a couple of hours and realized that the chain lock on the inside of the residence was engaged.

According to police, a short time later two men opened the door, pushed past the homeowner and fled the area on foot.

When the owner got inside, he saw that the house had been ransacked and jewelry had been stolen.

Police have now released security camera images of the two suspects wanted in connection with the break-in.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.