

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a home invasion in Regent Park early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Oak Street, located near Parliament and Gerrard streets.

Police said three males entered a home in the area and one of the suspects may have been armed with a firearm.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, investigators said.

Police responded to the scene but no suspects were located.

Investigators have not said if anything was taken from the home.