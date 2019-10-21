

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional police are looking for four suspects following a home invasion and kidnapping in Vaughan on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home on Coranto Way, in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Weston Road, before 6:30 p.m.

Police said a female resident reported that male suspects had forced their way into their home then proceeded to assault and kidnap her husband.

Const. Laura Nicolle said suspects were able to gain entry after they pushed past the wife, who answered the door.

Two children, ages three and five, were also in the home at time, police said. They were not physically harmed.

Officers were able to locate the male victim suffering from injuries. Police said his injuries are consistent with someone being kicked and punched.

"He advised that the suspects took him to a bank and demanded he take out a quantity of cash," police said in a news release on Monday.

The victim complied before suspects dropped him off. The amount of the money taken has not been disclosed.

Police said they fled west in a vehicle.

The suspects all described as being black males, approximately between the ages of 14 to 20 years old, and all were wearing black clothing, police.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses and anyone with residential video surveillance to contact police or Crime Stoppers.