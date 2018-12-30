

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify three men who allegedly attacked and robbed a man at a Chinatown bar early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred after two men, ages 24 and 35, walked into a bar in the area of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say one of the men asked for assistance from another man who he believed was an employee at the bar.

That man, police allege, produced a gun and struck the victim on the head. Two other men joined in and removed the victim’s jewelry, police say.

As the three suspects were leaving the bar, police say one pointed a gun at the friend of the victim.

The first suspect has been described as an Asian male who is about five-foot-eight and between 200 and 210 pounds. Police say he has short, spiky hair and was clean shaven at the time of the robbery. He was wearing a puffy jacket, a blue zip-up sweater, and blue pants.

The second suspect, police say, is an Asian male who is also in his 30s and weighs about 150 pounds. Investigators say this man has a slimmer build than the first suspect but also has spiky hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater.

Police described the third suspect only as an Asian male in his 20s who has a slim build and weighs about 150 pounds.

Investigators have now released security camera images of the suspects.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers.