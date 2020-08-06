Police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot in Richmond Hill late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on Blyth Street, in the area of Bathurst Street and King Road, at around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his late 50s, called police to report that he had been shot during a robbery.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, police told CP24, and he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe the shooting, which occurred in front of the victim's home, was targeted.

Three suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

-With files from CP24's Cam Woolley