Police search for suspects after man stabbed in Parkdale
Published Thursday, September 12, 2024 9:37PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for four to five suspects after a man was stabbed in Parkdale Thursday night.
Police were initially called to the area of Queen Street West and King Street West just after 9 p.m. for an altercation.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Police said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No descriptions of the male suspects have been released.
It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing.