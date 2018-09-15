

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Heavily armed tactical officers and police dogs continue to search for two armed males after a massage parlour robbery in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Police tell CTV News Toronto they were called to Lulu Villa Spa in a plaza near Warden and Finch avenues at 6:21 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Witnesses told police two men armed with knives entered the spa and tried to rob employees. Employees fled and none were injured.

When police arrived, they received information the suspects were still inside so they surrounded the plaza.

A nearby swimming pool with children inside was briefly put into lockdown.

Police began to leave the area at 10:20 p.m. after failing to find any suspects.