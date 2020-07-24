

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police are looking for suspects who they say fired shots at officers and carjacked a vehicle with a child on board in Mississauga Friday evening.

The incident began around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway.

Police say initial information indicates that the suspects fired shots at officers who returned fire.

The suspects then carjacked a vehicle with a child inside it and fled the scene, police say.

The vehicle was later located less than four kilometres away near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road.

Police say the child has been located safe and has been reunited with the family.

Peel paramedics say they have not transported anyone to hospital in relation to the shooting.

A search for the suspects who fled the scene on foot has commenced.

Peel police have requested for York Regional Police’s helicopter to assist in the manhunt.

Residents in the area are being advised by police to remain indoors as they search for suspects.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

There will be a significant police presence in both areas, police say.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.