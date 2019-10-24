

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who allegedly robbed a teen in Etobicoke earlier this month.

It happened in the area of Hadrian Drive and Chalfont Road, east of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police alleged that a 17-year-old girl was walking in the area when the suspect approached her in a black car.

"One suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim's belonging," police said in a news release on Thursday.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in the car, police said.

Detectives have released the images of the suspects and a security camera video.

Police said the suspects may be armed, violent, and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.