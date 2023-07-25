Peel police are searching for suspects following a fatal overnight shooting in Brampton.

Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Monday, near the intersection of Argelia Crescent and Parity Road. When investigators arrived on scene, police say they located a 60-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who was soon pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled on foot before entering a dark-coloured, four-door SUV, believed to be a Honda Pilot.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact investigators.