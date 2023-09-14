Police are searching for suspects after “a series of residential break-ins” in Mississauga earlier this week.

Police say the break-ins occurredinthe early morning hours of Sept. 12. while homeowners were present. Vehicle keys were allegedly stolen from within residences in order to target luxury vehicles parked in driveways and garages.

Police are asking residents in the area to be mindful with their vehicles and to ensure vehicles are locked at all times. Keys should also be located in a secure spot inside vehicle owners’ residences.

Anyone in the area of the QEW and Mississauga Road with information or dash camera footage of the above break-ins is asked to contact Peel police.

Earlier this summer, Peel police arrested 15 people following an investigation into an auto theft ring in the Greater Toronto Area. Dubbed “Project Big Rig,” the investigation resulted in the recovery of stolen cargo and 28 stolen tractors.