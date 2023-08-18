Investigators from York Regional Police are searching for suspects following an armed carjacking in Markham.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was allegedly driving his Mercedes C-Class sedan when he was struck from behind at a stop sign at the intersection of Rinas Avenue and Beaverbrae Drive.

When the victim exited his car to inspect the damage, a male suspect allegedly exited a vehicle, pointed a knife at the victim and demanded the keys to the sedan. The victim turned over the keys and both vehicles left in tandem, police say.

The victim was not injured during this incident.

The suspect who took the Mercedes sedan is described as a white man between standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black ski mask.

YRP investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police. Anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident is asked to come forward.