Hamilton police have released photos of two suspects in connection with a gunfight in the city’s Gibson neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Barton Street East and Kinrade Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Two men who are believed to be friends fired shots at the driver of a Nissan vehicle, who also returned fire, police said.

When officers arrived, those involved had fled. They did find bullets in buildings, vehicles, garages and on the road. The Nissan was shortly located abandoned in the area.

None of the three people involved in the shootout have been found.

One suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with tan skin and dark hair and was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, white t-shirt, grey hoodie, dark jeans, black shoes and a black satchel.

The second suspect is also believed to be a man in his early 20s who was wearing a black hat or hood, a grey sweater, patterned pants, and a black satchel.

Police have not released a photo or description of the Nissan driver.

Residents should expect to see investigators in the neighbourhood as they canvassed for video and witnesses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.