

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released images of three siblings last seen in Midtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Investigators say Laura Emilia Cortez, 14, and her younger siblings Ernesto and Mia Cortez, both 12, were last seen together in the area of Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Laura is described as five feet-one inches tall, 100 pounds, with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long curly red hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with light print on the front, light coloured cargo pants, white running shoes, eyeglasses and a backpack.

Mia is described as five-feet-three inches tall, 85 pounds with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red Nike Air Jordan sweater, ripped blue jeans, white Nike shoes and eyeglasses.

Ernesto is described as five-feet-two inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and short curly brown hair shaved on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about the trio is asked to call police at 416-808-1300.