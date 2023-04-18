Toronto police are requesting the public’s help in locating an individual alleged to have committed “numerous” assaults.

Police say the man assaulted a victim multiple times between 2020 and 2023.

The latest incident occurred on April 7 in the St. Clair Avenue East and Selwyn Avenue area, police said.

Kristoffer Ryan James Risley, 44, of Toronto, is wanted for five counts of assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and uttering death threats.

Risley was wanted earlier this year after failing to show up for a court date related to similar assault charges.

In January police said Risley was known to be violent and asked anyone who spotted him to call 911 rather than immediately approach him.

Police are asking anyone with information about Risley or his whereabouts to contact authorities.