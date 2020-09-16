Police have set up command posts as officers search for two elderly men who went missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood.

Leonard Simpson, 98, was last seen around noon on Monday in the area of Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard, near Kipling Avenue.

He has been described by police as standing about five-foot-three and weighing about 120 pounds. He has a slim build and grey hair.

Simpson was last seen wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans, black baseball cap, red glasses, and multi-coloured shoes.

On Tuesday, police released security video footage of Simpson in hopes that someone would recognize him.

Chandulal Gandhi, 83, was last seen on Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles Avenue. At the time he was wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket and a blue baseball cap.

Police have described him as standing about five-foot-seven with a slim build, with white hair and a white beard.

Police have said they are concerned for the safety of both individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.