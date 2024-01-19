Peterborough police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing 14-year-old girls who may have gone to Toronto Thursday night and are believed to be in danger.

Police say Ireland MacLean and Chloe Drummond were reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. The girls were last seen on a security camera in Peterborough earlier that day around 11:35 a.m. in the area of Erskine Avenue and Barnes Crescent.

Police say they have been checking known locations in Peterborough and have since gotten information that leads them to believe the girls went to Toronto last night.

Since then, Peterborough police and Toronto police have been working to find the girls. "Family and police are concerned for their safety."

Ireland is described as five-foot-four, approximately 130 pounds, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black or grey camouflage track pants, beige Sorrel boots, and a light gray shirt with pink skulls.

Chloe is described as five-foot-six with a thin build and shoulder-length black hair. Police say they do not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Police ask anyone with information to them at 705-876-1122 x225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.