Police search for witnesses following non-fatal stabbing in Newmarket
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Published Saturday, October 7, 2023 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 7, 2023 6:34AM EDT
York police are searching for witnesses in the aftermath of a stabbing in Newmarket early on Saturday morning.
Police say they received the call for an assault at Main and Queen streets just after 1:10 a.m. When investigators arrived on scene, they located an adult man with serious, but non-life-threatening stab wounds.
No charges have yet been laid.
Anyone in the area with video footage from the time of the alleged stabbing is asked to contact York Regional Police.