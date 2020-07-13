CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Police search for woman possibly abducted east of downtown Toronto
Chris Herha, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 12:29PM EDT
Toronto police say they are searching for a vulnerable woman they fear may have been abducted from an area east of downtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Police say a woman was found in a laneway near Sherbourne and Dundas streets before 9 a.m. this morning.
The woman was observed to be suffering a medical episode or an overdose.
An individual approached the woman and put her in a blue car.
Investigators said there was an expectation the woman would be brought to hospital but she did not arrive there.
The blue car is described as a Kio Rio with a bicycle rack and two bikes mounted.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
Police say they are looking for the vehicle in several police divisions.