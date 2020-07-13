

Chris Herha, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are searching for a vulnerable woman they fear may have been abducted from an area east of downtown Toronto on Monday morning.

Police say a woman was found in a laneway near Sherbourne and Dundas streets before 9 a.m. this morning.

The woman was observed to be suffering a medical episode or an overdose.

An individual approached the woman and put her in a blue car.

Investigators said there was an expectation the woman would be brought to hospital but she did not arrive there.

The blue car is described as a Kio Rio with a bicycle rack and two bikes mounted.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say they are looking for the vehicle in several police divisions.