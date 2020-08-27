Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing near a downtown convenience store on Wednesday morning.

Police allege that a woman armed with a knife was walking near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area, they located another woman suffering from stab wounds who was covered in blood, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The victim, who has been identified by police as 41-year-old Tara Morton, was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

Police say they have now identified a suspect in the attack.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Oleesiea Langdon, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Langdon has been described by police as a Black female with a light complexion and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured track pants, and yellow shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.