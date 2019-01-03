

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police will be scouring a stretch of the Welland Canal shoreline today and tomorrow, looking for signs of a missing teen.

Niagara Regional Police say 18-year-old Quintin Bingley went missing in St. Catharines, Ont., on May 26 of last year.

Investigators will be searching the shore of the canal, which is closed for the winter, between Lock 1 and 2.

They are asking the public to stay away from the scene due to potential hazards.

Police say that while they know many want to help look for Bingley, it's important to let officers conduct the search so that they can do so safely and thoroughly.