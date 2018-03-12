

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A bank robbery in Durham Region has led to a multi-jurisdiction police search on Highway 401 in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police allege three suspects fled the scene after shots were fired during a bank robbery in Clarington.

The suspect vehicle was located in the area of Highway 401 near Salem Road after being abandoned on an eastbound ramp, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Monday.

Footage captured by the CP24 chopper showed police officers and members of the canine unit searching the area where the vehicle was abandoned.

Schmidt said roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a ground search for the three suspects and a handgun.

“Our helicopter is on station there assisting with the ground search and that will continue,” he said. “Our canine units are there as well alongside Durham Regional Police’s support services and there will be more resources coming in and obviously uniformed officers to assist with the investigation.”

“This will be led primarily by Durham Regional Police but because the vehicle was located on Highway 401 obviously we’re going to assist with them.”

No injuries were reported in the alleged bank robbery.