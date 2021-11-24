Police are scouring a west-end neighbourhood on foot today as they continue their search for a woman who hasn’t been seen since this weekend.

Katalin Olah disappeared from the Eglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area on Saturday and hasn’t been heard from since.

On Tuesday, police conducted a search of a 500-metre area extending from the location where Olah was last seen and on Wednesday officers were back in the neighbouring scouring local parks for any sign of the 43-year-old woman.

“She came from a family and has no known issues, no criminal history and isn’t known to the police at all,” Det. Const. Maheep Virk told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon. “We are concerned because it is just totally out of character.”

Virk said that police have obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses as part of their investigation but are no closer to tracking down Olah’s whereabouts.

She said that with five days having now passed since the last time Olah was seen, investigators are growing “very concerned” for her safety.

“We don't know if she had any kind of problems, we're not aware of any problems that she had and it’s totally out of character,” she said.

Olah is described as about five-foot-two and 143 lbs. with dyed blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, white low top Converse shoes, a brown shirt and a black winter jacket.