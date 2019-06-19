

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have set up a command post in Rexdale as they look for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Giovanni Phillips, 10, was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lynmont Road and Humber College Boulevard area.

Toronto police said Wednesday evening that they are concerned for his safety.

Phillips is described as standing four-foot-10 to five-feet tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue pants and black boots. He was dressed in a school uniform.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.