

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for four suspects after a teen was shot outside of a library in Vaughan on Monday.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a library on Rutherford Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

No immediate signs of a shooting were apparent but nearby Emily Carr Secondary School was placed in hold and secure as a precaution.

Police later learned that a 16-year-old male student of the school had been driven to hospital after suffering a minor gunshot wound.

Police say they confirmed that the teen was involved in an altercation in the library parking lot when he was shot.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been provided but police say the perpetrators may have been driving an older model silver Honda or Toyota with a sunroof.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.