

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the city’s east end early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Pape Avenue, south of Danforth Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a home in the area and later fled the scene.

Police could not say if anyone was inside the home at the time of the collision but confirmed that no injuries were reported.