

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after mounting the streetcar tracks on St. Clair Avenue and crashing into a TTC pole.

It happened on St. Clair Avenue west of Lansdowne Avenue sometime overnight.

Police say that the suspect drove over a barrier and ended up on the elevated streetcar track. They then slammed into a TTC pole, causing their vehicle to spin out.

The driver got out of their vehicle following the crash and fled the scene on foot, police say.

No suspect description has been released.