

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing to the public to help find an elderly man who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Antonio Carvalho, 80, was last seen in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street at around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Carvalho has a skinny build and stands five-foot-eight, but walks hunched over with a limp. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, beige shorts, brown slippers and a dark-blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Toronto police.