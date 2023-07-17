The Toronto Police Service’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his day parole.

Rahul Sahota, 23, is described by police as being approximately five-foot-11 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“He has several tattoos, including ‘Family’ on his left hand, and a crown, clock and ‘$’ on his chest,” Toronto police said in a press release.

“He is currently serving a five year, five month, five day sentence for two counts of Possession of Schedule I/II for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Firearm with Ammunition.”

Police say he’s known to frequent Toronto, Peel Region and Caledon.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to Sahota’s whereabouts to contact the ROPE Squad, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.