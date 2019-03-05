

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for four youths who haven’t been seen since late Monday night and are believed to be in the company of one another.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24 that the youths, who are all between the ages of 12 and 13, are believed to have attended a movie at a theatre in the Dion Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue area and were last seen together at around 11:30 p.m.

She said that the youths failed to return home after the movies and have not showed up at school either.

“Police were contacted by the parents who are obviously concerned,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to try and locate them.”

The missing individuals include 13-year-old Hosanna Beckford, 12-year-old Luther Hinckson, 13-year-old Deanjealo Springer and 12-year-old Kai Forbes.

Police have not set up a command post as part of their search at this point, though Arrogante said that officers are concerned.

"Our efforts are towards locating them right now so all the parents can rest assured that they are in fact safe," she said.